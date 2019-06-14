Drivers warned of surface water on Aberdeen road

Drivers are being warned to avoid a section of an Aberdeen road after heavy rain caused flooding.

The A92 north of the Murcar roundabout at Mill of Murdurno is covered in water in both directions following yesterday’s rainfall.

A statement on Aberdeen City Council’s social media said: “The A92 north of the Murcar (the B&Q) roundabout at Mill of Murdurno is covered in water in both directions due to water coming off neighbouring fields & blocked drains.

“We’ve been on site last night (drains are now unblocked) and also today. Please take an alt route if possible.”