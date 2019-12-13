Drivers warned of flooded north-east roads

Police in the north-east east are urging drivers to be cautious on the roads today.

According to officers there is a large amount of water on the A98, near Longmanhill.

There’s also reportedly issues on the A975 between Cruden Bay and Newburgh.

Road Policing Inspector Steve Manson said: “Drivers should take extra care when driving through water as it can quickly cause a loss of control, please slow down and leave extra stopping distances between you and the car in front.

“Drivers should be aware that the car in front may slow unexpectedly on the approach to standing water.

“Please also remember to put on headlights when visibility is reduced, the best rule is if the wipers are on the headlights should be too.”