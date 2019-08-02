Drivers warned of road closures in north-east town centre

Drivers have been urged to be patient during road closures in a north-east town.

Road closures are taking place in Inverurie’s town centre on both Constitution Street and Station Road.

Councillor Lesley Berry, who represents Inverurie and district, urged drivers to adhere to traffic signs to save them from being caught in delays.

Station Road is currently closed at its junction with Burn Lane to the Bam Nuttall site entrance near the station.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is carrying out utility works on the street with drivers advised to take a diversion along Market Place.

The route was shut at the end of July and is due to reopen on August 10.

However, Constitution Street in Inverurie, a road used by many to access the Tesco supermarket, will also be closed for five days next week, with traffic also diverted through one of the town’s busiest routes.

Constitution Street will be shut to drivers from its junction with West High Street to Harlaw Road starting on Monday. It is not due to reopen until August 9.

Aberdeenshire Council is to carry out resurfacing works on the street in two phases.

A diversion has been put in place by the local authority via West High Street and North Street.

Mrs Berry said: “It is very painful for drivers but we need to be able to do the work.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“There is never a good time to do roadworks like this.

“The traffic through Inverurie is constant and the trouble with this is sometimes people don’t realise there are roadworks and turn the wrong way and get stuck in traffic jams.

“The council has put up signs far enough back so hopefully people can avoid the roads altogether. There are signs saying road closed so anyone with sense would be able to avoid it.”

Mrs Berry added: “It isn’t convenient, nobody likes it but it is necessary.

“The council isn’t doing this for fun – this is for roads resurfacing.

“We don’t do these things lightly and it is to make lives better when it is back up and running.

“It is the same as all the work going on with the railway line right now. People don’t want all the noise that comes with the constant work, but once that is all away we’ll receive the benefits of it.

“How people will get from A to B in Inverurie will be very interesting.

“I’m also hoping that people might choose to leave their car at home.”

An SSEN spokeswoman said: “We’d like to thank residents and local road users in Inverurie for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused as our engineers work to upgrade the underground electricity network to facilitate a customer connection.”