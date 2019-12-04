Drivers warned of lane closure after lorry breaks down on Aberdeen bypass

Police have been called to deal with a broken down lorry on the Aberdeen bypass.
The vehicle, which was travelling south, is on the inside lane near the Cleanhill roundabout.
Police are asking drivers to take extra caution when approaching the roundabout as one lane is closed due to the breakdown.
Police said recovery of the vehicle has been requested but it may not be uplifted until this afternoon.
North East Roads Police units are meantime assisting with a broken down lorry on the Southbound carriageway of the AWPR….
