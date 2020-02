Drivers are facing some disruption as a section of a major Aberdeen roundabout has shut for works.

The outside lane of Mounthooly Roundabout near Morrisons on West North Street has been closed since 7:30am yesterday morning.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The section will remain shut until 3:30pm on Friday.

The closure is to allow Aberdeen City Council to work on lighting in the area.