Drivers warned of delays as roadworks set to begin on A90

Drivers are being warned to give extra time for their journeys on a main road next week as evening works take place.

The speed limit on a section of the A90 will be reduced to 10mph at night due to £150,000-worth of resurfacing improvements being carried out.

The work is set to begin on Monday and will take five nights to complete.

It will be take place between 7.30pm and 6.30am south of Peterhead.

A 10mph convoy system will be in place during working hours to ensure the safety of motorists.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Andy Thompson, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “We thank motorists for their patience in advance while we complete these works.

“We encourage all road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for travel information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”