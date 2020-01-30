Drivers warned of delays as lane to close on major Aberdeen road for four weeks

A major Aberdeen road will be restricted to one-way traffic for four weeks as works progress on the Haudagain improvement project.

Transport Scotland are warning drivers of the single lane closure on the A92 North Anderson Drive (southbound) from south of the Haudagain roundabout to south of the junction at Hilton Drive for approximately four weeks from Monday.

The lane closure will be in place to allow utility diversions works on the A92 Haudagain improvement project to be undertaken safely.

There will also be a full road closure of Clifton Road at its junction with North Anderson Drive from Monday for approximately one week. A diversion will be in place.

Access to the Haudagain Retail Park from Clifton Road will also be suspended during this period, however the entrance on Great Northern Road will still be accessible.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “It is anticipated that this work will cause a delay at peak times and we would advise that you allow more time for your journey and consider alternative routes where possible.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their patience and continued co-operation.”

The project will, upon completion, help to reduce congestion and improve journey time reliability on this key route, as well as providing a safer route for pedestrians and cyclists.