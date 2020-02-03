Drivers warned of delays as lane closes on major Aberdeen road for four weeks

Drivers have been warned to expect delays as four weeks of works get underway on a major Aberdeen road.

A single lane closure on North Anderson Drive came into forced today, with Transport Scotland warning motorists to expect delays during rush hour.

The closure will be in place from south of the Haudagain Roundabout to south of the junction at Hilton Drive.

It will allow utility diversions required for the construction of the A92/A96 Haudagain Junction Improvement project to be undertaken safely.

Aberdeen Lord Provost Barney Crockett said: “I think everybody in Aberdeen will be pleased to see progress being made on the improvements to the Haudagain Junction.

“We are already seeing that traffic is improving, but in the meantime there will be some short-term disruption while the lane is closed.

“I hope that drivers can be patient and I’m sure we will see some great benefits at the end of the process.”

Access to the Haudagain Retail Park from Clifton Road will also be suspended while the works take place, however the entrance on Great Northern Road will still be accessible.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “It is anticipated that this work will cause a delay at peak times and we would advise that you allow more time for your journey and consider alternative routes where possible.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their patience.”