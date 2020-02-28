Show Links
News / Local

Drivers warned of delays after vehicle breaks down at Craibstone roundabout

by Annette Cameron
28/02/2020, 4:40 pm
© Traffic Scotland
A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the A96 this afternoon, according to reports.

All lanes are restricted in both directions near the Craibstone roundabout, according to Traffic Scotland.

A post on Traffic Scotland’s website said: “A96 at Craibstone Roundabout is currently restricted due to a broken down vehicle. Road users are advised to approach with caution and expect delays.”

