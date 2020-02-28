Drivers warned of delays after vehicle breaks down at Craibstone roundabout

A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the A96 this afternoon, according to reports.
All lanes are restricted in both directions near the Craibstone roundabout, according to Traffic Scotland.
A post on Traffic Scotland’s website said: “A96 at Craibstone Roundabout is currently restricted due to a broken down vehicle. Road users are advised to approach with caution and expect delays.”
❗NEW⌚16.27#A96 Breakdown
Reports of a breakdown on the Craibstone Roundabout
E/B traffic is looking slow on approach#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads @ARL_AWPR @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/8eT7PnLgmV
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 28, 2020