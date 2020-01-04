Aberdeen roads to shut for works

Drivers are being warned that two city roads are set to close during road works this month.

A temporary prohibition of waiting will be imposed on Summerhill Crescent and Stockethill Way.

The measure will be put in place by the council for safety during path works.

The effect of the order, which operates from 7am to 5.30pm, starting on Monday until January 24, is to impose a temporary prohibition of waiting from number 36 to number 50 on both sides on Summerhill Crescent and from the entrance of Holy Family RC School to number 36 on Summerhill Terrace.

A second restriction will affect North Anderson Drive (Old Road) from number 310 to Foresterhill Road. The order will operate from 7am to 5.30pm from Monday until January 17.

The no-waiting restrictions will be demarcated by cones and illegally parked vehicles will be removed at the owners’ expense.