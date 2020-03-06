Drivers warned new AWPR traffic lights could hit journey times

Work is to begin next month to install traffic lights at a bypass junction in a bid to improve safety – but commuters have been warned journey times will be hit.

Councillors at the operational delivery committee gave the green light for new signals at the Kingswells South roundabout leaving on to the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route.

Concerns had previously been raised about the number of accidents and near-misses at the junction since the AWPR opened last year.

They will cost around £360,000 to install.

A report, which was brought before councillors, said full signalisation of the A944/Kingswells junction would “assist greatly in reducing road traffic collisions but will affect journey times for commuters travelling to and from Aberdeen, especially during peak periods”.

It said: “It has become apparent, especially at peak times, that the strategy of allowing flows to dictate the priority of traffic movements has led to significant congestion and delays for commuters entering from both the north and south slip roads of the AWPR. This is primarily due to the size and high-speed nature of the roundabout and additionally to the uneven flows being encountered.”

On average, according to Police Scotland data, there are around three or four collisions occurring in the area each month, which has increased throughout the winter period.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “I welcome the installation of traffic lights at the A944 roundabout to improve safety for motorists and cyclists at the junction.

“Council officers have been working with Transport Scotland and Police Scotland to identify measures and it’s good that work is now to start at this roundabout.”

The cost of the installation would be funded by Transport Scotland, which was also the principle funder of the AWPR, alongside Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire councils.

It is hoped that although it may cause slight delays, it will allow road users to use the road safely, without the need to quickly judge whether it is safe to enter the junction.

Ongoing maintenance costs for the site would be met by Aberdeen City Council.

Councillor Steve Delaney said that it is vital the works are carried out.

He said: “I think something needs to be said to all the officers for all the work that has been done.

“I know Transport Scotland has not been particularly fast moving with this.

“I thank them for all their effort in bringing this forward.”

A spokeswoman for Transport Scotland said: “We explored a number of options which could improve the operation and safety of this junction along with Aberdeen City Council and Police Scotland.

“We expect the installation of traffic signals will improve operation of this junction and therefore enhance the safety of road users by providing better opportunities to exit the trunk road safely, as well as helping to reduce the speed of traffic travelling around the roundabout.

“We continue to advise motorists to adjust their driving to align with road conditions and always to approach any junction with care.”

The AWPR was fully opened in February last year and has resulted in reduced and more reliable journey times, reduced congestion on previously busy routes into the city and, as a result, better reliability of public transport, as well as lowering road traffic noise.