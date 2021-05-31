Show Links
News / Local

Drivers urged to watch out for deer – with Aberdeenshire among the worst areas in Scotland for collisions

By Craig Munro
31/05/2021, 12:24 pm Updated: 31/05/2021, 12:29 pm
© DCT MediaA herd of red deer. Picture by Sandy McCook
A herd of red deer. Picture by Sandy McCook

Drivers have been warned to keep an eye out for deer, as the return of cars to the roads post-lockdown coincides with the most dangerous time for collisions.

The most recent statistics for deer-vehicle collisions (DVCs) in Scotland show that the Scottish SPCA and Forestry Commission were called out to far more incidents Aberdeenshire than any other council area.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with Facebook Register with Google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register