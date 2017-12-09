Drivers urged to ward off car criminals

Police are helping drivers ward off thieves as part of a road safety operation tomorrow.

Officers are encouraging drivers to visit Cults Police Office at Cults Academy in Quarry Road between 9am and noon tomorrow to pick up tips on how to keep their vehicles safe from criminals over the winter period.

They will also be offering advice on how drivers can reduce the likelihood of road crashes.

Pc Brendan Clarke, who is running the operation, said: “Whether fortuitous or through a lack of care and attention, winter is the time of year when road users are most likely to have a road traffic collision.

“Our aim is to keep the public safe and so I strongly advise you to take the time to make sure your own vehicle is in a good state of repair and that you are fully prepared for the weather to come.”