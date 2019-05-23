Drivers urged to take care on north-east road after 150 metre oil spill

Police officers have advised motorists to be cautious while on a north-east road due to an oil spill.

A broken down lorry on the A92 near to Portlethen has caused the spill.

It spans around 150 metres.

The lorry is currently waiting to be recovered, with drivers encouraged to drive carefully.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said that sand was to be laid on the road to improve conditions.

Police Scotland would like to advise motorists to take extra care on the northbound A92 near to Portlethen, due to a 150 metre oil spill. Arrangements are being made to clear up the spill, however motorists are advised to exercise caution meantime. — NorthEastPolice (@NorthEPolice) May 23, 2019

The road is not blocked as a result of the lorry breaking down.