Thursday, May 23rd 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Drivers urged to take care on north-east road after 150 metre oil spill

by Emma Morrice
23/05/2019, 11:46 am
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

Police officers have advised motorists to be cautious while on a north-east road due to an oil spill.

A broken down lorry on the A92 near to Portlethen has caused the spill.

It spans around 150 metres.

The lorry is currently waiting to be recovered, with drivers encouraged to drive carefully.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said that sand was to be laid on the road to improve conditions.

The road is not blocked as a result of the lorry breaking down.

Breaking