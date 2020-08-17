Drivers urged to take care after lorry sheds load on two north-east roads

Police are asking drivers to take care when travelling along two north-east roads.
Officers are currently in attendance on the A96 Inverurie to Oyne Fork road and the B9002 to Insch.
A lorry lost some of its load where large stones are causing issues along the route.
The road is passable with care.
Police are awaiting on the council to arrive and assist with clearing the debris.
Care needed A96 Inverurie to Oyne Fork and B9002 to Insch. A lorry has lost some of its load and there are large stones causing issues along this route which is passable with care.
Police on scene, awaiting Council to assist for clearing.
— North East Police (@NorthEPolice) August 17, 2020
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe