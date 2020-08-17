Show Links
Drivers urged to take care after lorry sheds load on two north-east roads

by Ana Da Silva
17/08/2020, 1:52 pm
Police are asking drivers to take care when travelling along two north-east roads.

Officers are currently in attendance on the A96 Inverurie to Oyne Fork road and the B9002 to Insch.

A lorry lost some of its load where large stones are causing issues along the route.

The road is passable with care.

Police are awaiting on the council to arrive and assist with clearing the debris.

 