Drivers urged to move cars as council warns of flooding on Aberdeen road

by Callum Main
14/01/2020, 10:28 am Updated: 14/01/2020, 10:29 am
Riverside Drive
The council is urging motorists parked on an Aberdeen road to move their cars.

It comes as Riverside Drive, near Bon Accord Glass, is expected to flood due to this afternoon’s high tide, combined with the effects of Storm Brendan.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We are on standby to close the road.”

For the latest on the flood warnings, visit the floodline website.

