Drivers urged to move cars as council warns of flooding on Aberdeen road

The council is urging motorists parked on an Aberdeen road to move their cars.

It comes as Riverside Drive, near Bon Accord Glass, is expected to flood due to this afternoon’s high tide, combined with the effects of Storm Brendan.

LOCALISED FLOODING WARNING – Parked cars on Riverside Drive are advised to move – localised flooding is expected on the road at Bon Accord Glass from about 2pm to 5pm due to effects of #StormBrendan and a high tide. We are on standby to close road https://t.co/OCSvIChDYH pic.twitter.com/1PJBQeaIsD — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) January 14, 2020

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We are on standby to close the road.”

For the latest on the flood warnings, visit the floodline website.