Drivers urged to avoid area after crash closes A939 in both directions

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the A939 which has closed the road in both directions.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area close to the Lecht Ski Centre, with police confirming the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Officers were called to the crash between Tomintoul and Corgarff at around 2.10pm today (Sunday).

One driver at the scene said that the collision involved a sports car and a motorcycle, with two ambulances and five police cars in attendance.

The air ambulance was in attendance but has since left the scene.

In a tweet, the north-east police division said: “Emergencies services are currently dealing with a crash on #A93 near to the Lecht Ski Centre.

“The road is currently closed in both directions and motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

This is a breaking incident and will be updated when we have more.