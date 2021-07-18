Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Drivers urged to avoid area after crash closes A939 in both directions

By Joe Cawthorn
18/07/2021, 4:06 pm Updated: 18/07/2021, 4:57 pm
An accident has closed the A93
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the A939 which has closed the road in both directions.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area close to the Lecht Ski Centre, with police confirming the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Officers were called to the crash between Tomintoul and Corgarff at around 2.10pm today (Sunday).

One driver at the scene said that the collision involved a sports car and a motorcycle, with two ambulances and five police cars in attendance.

The air ambulance was in attendance but has since left the scene.

In a tweet, the north-east police division said: “Emergencies services are currently dealing with a crash on #A93 near to the Lecht Ski Centre.

“The road is currently closed in both directions and motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

This is a breaking incident and will be updated when we have more.