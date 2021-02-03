Drivers urged to avoid A93 as vehicles get trapped in snow

Police have advised drivers to avoid travelling on the A93 between Ballater and Banchory this morning, after several vehicles became stuck in heavy snow.

The snow gates on the road at Glenshee have been closed, alongside those on the A939 between Nairn and Grantown on Spey at the Lecht and the B937 Banchory to Fettercairn road at Cairn O’Mount.

The police wrote in a Facebook post that Aberdeenshire Council had been informed of the poor weather conditions on the A93, and the situation with the trapped cars.

Police Scotland are making motorists aware that there are vehicles becoming stuck in snow on the A93 between Ballater… Posted by North East Police Division on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

The area in which the A93 sits has been covered a Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice since Monday, and the wintry conditions look set to continue.

The region has also been issued with warnings for snow today, tomorrow and through the weekend until Sunday.

The meteorological body has said the weather is likely to cause further travel disruption through the rest of the week.