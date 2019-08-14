Drivers told to slow down in north-east town

Drivers have been urged to slow down while travelling through a north-east town as they try to avoid roadworks.

Work started on Saturday at the Cowie Bridge near Stonehaven on the A90 as part of a £750,000 improvement project.

A contraflow is in place on the A90 for the next nine weeks and drivers have already been spotted coming off the dual carriageway and using Stonehaven as a shortcut to beat the traffic.

Motorists have been facing delays on the road this week.

Councillor Sarah Dickinson, who represents Stonehaven, said: “Any driver can choose to route through Stonehaven at any time. However, lots of cars coming through the town simply as a means to avoid the current roadworks on the A90 has implications which I hope drivers will consider.

“In particular, I would urge anyone driving through Stonehaven, for whatever reason, always to be mindful that they are travelling through a built-up area and to respect all local speed limits and especially on roads passing our local schools. There is, of course, the option once in the town to stop and enjoy the many amenities rather than simply driving through.”

A spokeswoman for BEAR Scotland said: “While we’ve received no reports of issues with the traffic management or of road users taking alternative routes, we would encourage motorists to plan ahead and leave some extra time to complete their journey.”

Works are also being carried out on a section of the A90 on the other side of the city as part of a £305,000 resurfacing project.

BEAR Scotland will be carrying out the work at Inverugie Bridge near Peterhead.

The project will start on Friday and is due to finish on August 24.

A 10mph convoy system will be in place for the first night of improvements.

Due to the narrow width of the road on this section of the A90, a full overnight road closure will be in place from Monday for the remaining five nights to ensure the safety of workers.

The road will be closed overnight from 7.30pm until 6.30am for each of the five nights.