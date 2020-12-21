Drivers criticised for speeding near Aberdeen primary school

A city councillor has slammed “dangerous” drivers over speeding close to an Aberdeen primary school.

Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee councillor Ian Yuill says motorists driving too fast on Countesswells Road has been a problem for many years.

The residential street is also home to Airyhall Primary School – and there are fears irresponsible driving is putting children in danger.

Now Liberal Democrat group leader Mr Yuill has urged drivers to clean up their act and stop putting others at risk.

“This is a problem that has gone on for many, many years on Countesswells Road,” he said.

“There is a section between Springfield Road and the Robert Gordon’s College playing fields which is particularly bad.

“Police officers do give it some attention periodically, and that has had some effect, but they can’t be there all the time.

“It is a residential area with a primary school, and vehicles are regularly doing well in excess of 30mph along there. That is very dangerous, and residents are understandably concerned.

© Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

“It’s a long-standing problem in the area and I get contacted regularly about it.

“Countesswells Road is fairly wide and straight which does encourage people to speed. However, it’s a 30mph limit and it’s a residential street.”

Mr Yuill said there is “absolutely no excuse” for driving too fast on the road – and laid the blame for the problem squarely at the door of the drivers who flout the rules.

He pointed to a “simple” solution to the problem – and urged motorists to stick to the limit.

“Speeding vehicles are a risk to pedestrians, cyclists and other road users, and there is absolutely no excuse for it,” he said.

“There’s no reason to speed.

“The police have a good record of taking action and enforcing the speed limit periodically but there’s little else that can be done. Traffic calming would be difficult because of the size of the road, and there are national criteria for speed cameras which I am almost certain it wouldn’t meet.

“The answer is really quite simple. People need to stop speeding.

“Everyone who speeds there is putting other road users at risk and is diverting valuable police resources from other things.”