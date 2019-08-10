Can you help a charity put on a tea party for older people in the north east?

A tea party for the elderly is on the cards – but organisers are calling for volunteers to make it possible.

Contact the Elderly UK wants to host the events in Alford and Banff, but they can only take place if volunteers are available to transport guests to and from the party.

A spokesman for the charity said: “Once a month on a Sunday afternoon volunteer drivers use their own cars to collect one or two local older people and accompany them to a local volunteer host’s home for afternoon tea, friendship and fun.

“Our guests are generally over the age of 75, living alone in their own homes and socially isolated.

If you would like to volunteer or find out more, email Denise.Robson@contact-the-elderly.org.uk