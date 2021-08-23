Driver’s shock after finding car burnt out on Aberdeen street

A car owner discovered their car had been moved and then set alight in an Aberdeen street.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and are asking “did anyone you know come home smelling of smoke” after a blue Fiat Panda was set on fire on Stoneywood Road in Bucksburn.

On the morning of Wednesday August 18, the owner of the Fiat Panda discovered that their car had been moved a short distance away and had been set alight.

The car was left in an undrivable condition with the interior badly damaged.

Now, officers are carrying out door-to-door inquiries and are checking CCTV in the area as they continue their investigations.

Officers are appealing for information after a car was set on fire in the Stoneywood area of Aberdeen.https://t.co/Jn1XZJy6NJ pic.twitter.com/1Gha1bgi3M — Aberdeen City Police (@AberdeenCPolice) August 23, 2021

Constable Barbara Townhill said: “I am appealing for anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact us.

“Did anyone you know come home smelling of smoke or have you hear anyone talking about the incident.

“Any small piece of information could assist us in our inquiries and I would urge you to pass your information on.”

You can contact police with any relevant information on their 101 number, quoting incident number 1472 of 18 August, 2021.