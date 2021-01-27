Drivers ‘risking lives’ by jumping lights at north-east level crossing

Drivers have continued to “risk their lives” jump the lights at a north-east level crossing despite pleas for them to stop.

Over the last decade, hundreds of drivers have received fines for failing to obey the traffic signals at the crossing at Insch.

British Transport Police reported nine people to the Procurator Fiscal in 2020, with those responsible given fines of between £100 and £290, as well as penalty points on their licences.

In one instance, a driver was handed a six-month road ban and a £690 fine after the barriers were struck and damaged, causing significant disruption to the rail network in the north-east.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett said: “Drivers are risking their lives by ignoring the traffic signals at Insch which are there for a reason.

“I’m alarmed by the number of motorists who want to take this risk because someone will be killed if these incidents continue.

“Road users should remember that train drivers cannot swerve or brake as suddenly as other vehicles can in an emergency stop.

“It’s simply not worth taking the risk to cross when the signals say not to and I would encourage everyone to follow the safety measures in place.”

Police are continuing to monitor the crossing using a camera van in a bid to catch those who fail to obey the signals.

In a statement, Network Rail said: “Even though the roads may be quieter, vehicle drivers are reminded that the railway infrastructure continues to run 365 days a year, and the traffic signal directions must be complied with at all times for the safety of all rail and road users.

“Network Rail, who own and operate the level crossing, have held a series of community safety events with the British Transport Police (BTP) and Aberdeenshire Council in an effort to reduce offences.

“BTP’s camera enforcement van regularly monitors the level crossing and Network Rail has invested in fixed speed cameras to try and improve safety. We invest in a wide-ranging programme, working with national and local organisations, to make level crossings safer and to help people use them correctly.”