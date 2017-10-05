Drivers facing rush-hour delays after crash in Aberdeen

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Drivers are facing rush-hour delays after a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeen today.

Police were called to Hutcheon Street at Berryden Road at 6.45am after receiving reports that a van had collided with a car, which suffered front-end damage.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Nobody was injured in the collision. Emergency services are on scene clearing debris and a spillage from the road.”

Both vehicles have been moved to the side of the road and, though the road is passable, drivers are facing delays as the van is obstructing the junction.