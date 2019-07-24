Drivers face two months of delays on A90 as works take place

Drivers could face more than two months of delays on the A90 from next month due to £750,000 of bridge works.

Work on the road at Cowie Bridge, near Stonehaven, is expected to begin on August 10 for nine weeks with a contraflow in place for motorists.

Bear Scotland previously spent £390,000 on repair works at the site in April.

Drainage and resurfacing works were carried out on the southbound carriageway and changes were made to the central reservation on the road before the Cowie Water river.

The new programme of works will involve waterproofing the bridge, as well as concrete repairs and the replacement of some expansion joints.

Part of the repairs will also involve the central reservation barriers being upgraded.

Bear Scotland said the bridge had been prone to potholes, with the road surface deterioration “accelerating during adverse weather conditions”.

Andy Thompson, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “This project of road improvements, costing more than £750,000, will allow our teams to carry out full repairs to the bridge deck on the A90 at Cowie, creating a safer journey for motorists.

“The road surface has been particularly damaged following the adverse weather conditions at the start of the year, and although teams have completed temporary repairs, this project will allow us to permanently repair the road.”

A contraflow will be in place on the southbound carriage at the beginning of the project before being moved to northbound lanes in mid-September.

In May last year, £1million of repairs were carried out on the bridge, which included resurfacing on the southbound carriageway.