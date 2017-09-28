Drivers face disruption over rail works

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Commuters are set to face more than a week of disruption when a rail crossing shuts for upgrade work.

The level crossing in Elgin will close next Friday for 10 days to allow improvement works to be carried out.

Network Rail, which will carry out the work, insisted it has “no option” but to reroute traffic over the New Elgin Road bridge during that time.

Traffic crossing the bridge – one of the main routes from the north to the south of the town – can get congested at peak times.

The level crossing will be closed from 11.50pm on Friday until 5am on Tuesday, October 17.

The station footbridge will be closed for the same time.

Traffic will be diverted along Wards Road, Edgar Road and New Elgin Road during the disruption.

Stacey Macdonald, Network Rail’s communications manager, said: “There’s only one track at the level crossing at the moment. We want to change that to two.

“It’s just not possible for us to do it without a full closure.”