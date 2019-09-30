Drivers face disruption in Aberdeen as work starts

Motorists travelling in Aberdeen could face disruption this week with repair works due to be carried out in the area.

BT was scheduled to begin work this evening at the junction between Victoria Street and Berrywell Gardens.

The repairs are due to continue until the morning of Saturday October 5.

Over the course of this week, engineers will be working at the site from 7pm until 6.30am each day.

While work is ongoing, temporary traffic calming measures will be in place in order to allow the repairs to be carried out.

These will include temporary traffic lights at the site of the works.