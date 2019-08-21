Drivers face delays as works continue at Aberdeen roundabout

Parents dropping their children off for the first day of term are expected to face significant delays as a result of roadworks on an Aberdeen roundabout.

Resurfacing work is being carried out at Hazlehead roundabout, with traffic in the area severely affected.

Motorists heading into the city centre were queued back as far as the junction between Skene Road and the Lang Stracht yesterday, with council staff drafted in.

The works are expected to continue until August 29, and drivers are being urged to use other routes.

The issue is expected to affect traffic bound for Hazlehead Academy, Hazlehead Primary and Hazlewood School, which currently houses pupils from Countesswells.

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said: “Resurfacing works at the Hazlehead Roundabout are currently causing traffic congestion and we would request that drivers use alternative routes if at all possible while this essential work is carried out.”