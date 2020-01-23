Show Links
Drivers face delays as traffic lights fail on Aberdeen road

by Annette Cameron
23/01/2020, 12:33 pm Updated: 23/01/2020, 12:33 pm
Drivers are facing delays in Aberdeen this afternoon as traffic lights have been hit by a power failure.

The lights are currently out on Dyce Drive.

A tweet from Aberdeen City Council said: “Traffic lights are out on Dyce Drive at junction on A96 due to local power failure. Please take care when approaching the junction.”

