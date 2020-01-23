Drivers face delays as traffic lights fail on Aberdeen road

Drivers are facing delays in Aberdeen this afternoon as traffic lights have been hit by a power failure.
The lights are currently out on Dyce Drive.
A tweet from Aberdeen City Council said: “Traffic lights are out on Dyce Drive at junction on A96 due to local power failure. Please take care when approaching the junction.”
TRAFFIC UPDATE Traffic lights are out on Dyce Drive at junction on A96 due to local power failure. Please take care when approaching the junction.
— Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) January 23, 2020