Drivers face delays after one-vehicle crash near Aberdeen cemetery

Police were called to attend a one-vehicle crash near an Aberdeen cemetery.
The incident happened just before 4pm this afternoon when a car veered off the Kingswells to Bucksburn road near Newhills Parish Church.
The vehicle was partially blocking the left hand lane and drivers faced delays as a result.
A police spokeswoman said: “It was reported to us at 3.50pm next to Newhills Parish Church.
“The driver is safe and well, no injuries.”
