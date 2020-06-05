Drivers face delays after one-vehicle crash near Aberdeen cemetery

Police were called to attend a one-vehicle crash near an Aberdeen cemetery.

The incident happened just before 4pm this afternoon when a car veered off the Kingswells to Bucksburn road near Newhills Parish Church.

The vehicle was partially blocking the left hand lane and drivers faced delays as a result.

A police spokeswoman said: “It was reported to us at 3.50pm next to Newhills Parish Church.

“The driver is safe and well, no injuries.”