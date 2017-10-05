Drivers face 30-mile diversion as part of road shuts for AWPR

Drivers will face a diversion of around 30 miles this weekend as a section of road is set to close for the construction of a new bypass route.

The A947 from Parkhill Bridge, Dyce, to the Fountain Equestrian Centre at Goval will close from 8pm tomorrow until 6am on Monday for the works, which will see a new road constructed as part of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) works.

The road will connect the new section of the A947 – but drivers face long diversions as a result.

Aberdeenshire Council has advised an official diversion will be in place during the works, which will see traffic diverted through Inverurie and Oldmeldrum.

The advised route is A947 to Oldmeldrum, B9170 to Inverurie, A96 to Inverurie Road, Bucksburn, and then on to the A947 to Dyce, and vice versa.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “The project contractor has scheduled a weekend closure, to undertake essential works as part of the AWPR/B-T project.

“These works will see the contractor connect the new section of the A947 Aberdeen to Oldmeldrum road. It is expected that this new section of the A947 will be available for use at the beginning of the week.”