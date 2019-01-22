Drivers face 22-mile diversion as works carried out on north-east road

Motorists in the north-east are set to face a lengthy diversion due to essential works.

The A97 between Aberchirder and Huntly will be closed in both directions for five days from tomorrow to allow telecoms works to be carried out.

A damaged telecoms frame and cover between South Street in Aberchirder and Mill of Auchintoul are to be removed and replaced.

A section of the road measuring just over half-a-mile long is set to shut to allow the repairs to take place.

Aberdeenshire Council’s recommended diversion takes motorists to their destination via Turriff and Drumblair, a distance of more than 22 miles.

Drivers should use the B9001, B9024 and B9025 roads as part of the diversion route.

It is expected to add up to 40 minutes on to journey times.

The road will open again on Sunday.

