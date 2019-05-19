Drivers caught on camera on Aberdeen’s Broad Street

Thousands of drivers have been caught on a city street since it became car-free last year – with Aberdeen City Council receiving £110,000 in fines.

Broad Street became partially pedestrianised in August and is only open to buses and cyclists.

However, 4,434 motorists have been caught on camera driving on the street.

Council officers estimate in a report to councillors around £110,000 has been raised through fines as a result.

In the first 30 days after the cameras were switched on, almost 400 drivers were caught.