Drivers asked to avoid north-east road after crash

by Dale Haslam
27/07/2019, 4:05 pm Updated: 27/07/2019, 4:07 pm
Drivers are being asked to avoid a stretch of north-east road after a crash.

Police were called to the A939 Tomintoul to Cockbridge road in Aberdeenshire earlier this afternoon after a collision.

A Police Scotland said he was unable to say how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was hurt.

He referred to a statement, which reads: “Police Scotland would like to advise drivers the A939 is currently closed between Tomintoul and Cockbridge, Aberdeenshire due to a road traffic collision.

“Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.”

