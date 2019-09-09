Drivers asked to avoid area as A947 crash causes ‘significant delays’

A busy north-east road is partially blocked after a one-vehicle crash.

Police have been called out after a white Corsa landed on its roof on the A947 at the junction with Swailend Road, just south of Newmachar.

No one was injured in the crash.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called to the scene 11.15am.

“Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible, as there are significant delays.

“The southbound carriageway has reopened, however, the northbound carriageway remains blocked.”