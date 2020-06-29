Drivers asked to avoid Aberdeen city centre streets as works to install bus gate take place

Aberdeen council is asking drivers to avoid city centre streets as works to install a new bus gate continue.
The local authority has reminded people of ongoing work in the city centre, and have asked traffic to avoid the area between “West North Street and Market Street”.
Council workers are in the process of installing a bus gate on Union Street between the Adelphi and Market Street after weather caused delays earlier in the day.
TRAFFIC UPDATE Please avoid the area between West North Street and Market Street as we're in the middle of installing a bus gate on Union Street from the Adelphi and Market Street and weather caused delays today. Apologies for any inconvenience.
— Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) June 29, 2020
