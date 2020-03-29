Drivers abusing disabled parking bays in Aberdeen branded ‘shameful’

Drivers abusing disabled parking bays in Aberdeen have been branded “shameful” after new figures suggested the problem is growing.

A freedom of information request made to Aberdeen City Council revealed city wardens handed out 46 penalty-charge notices to motorists in Aberdeen in 2019 for parking in a disabled space without a blue badge, compared with 38 in 2018.

Drivers paid a total of £980 in fines after committing the offences last year and the leader of a community group that helps disabled people has urged drivers to show more consideration.

David Forbes, chairman of Future Choices, described the new figures as “staggering”.

He added: “Blue Badges are for people who genuinely need them and disabled people need closer access to wherever they are going.

“It is shameful that people are misusing the system.

“Disabled people face daily challenges and it is an added stress getting in a car and not being able to get a parking space because someone selfish has taken their space.”

He added: “I know of several people who have cars for mobility and they all say it is vital that people free up the disabled parking bays to allow them access. It makes all the difference.

“I would urge the general public to be courteous because one day you could be in a disabled person’s shoes.”

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Tom Mason, who obtained the figures, echoed Mr Forbes’s comments.

He said: “The figures are extremely concerning, particularly for people who need to have access to places such as medical centres. Every time someone dishonestly uses a blue badge space, even for a few minutes, they risk depriving someone who genuinely needs it.”