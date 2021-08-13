Driver who struck pensioner with ‘catastrophic consequences’ spared roads ban

An Aberdeen woman who knocked down a pensioner while driving in a bus lane has been spared a driving ban and had the charges against her reduced.

Linda Davidson’s car struck Joan Kane, 69, who had been walking “slowly and diagonally” across the Lang Stracht.

Ms Kane was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the incident which happened at around 4.10pm on December 23 2019.

She had crossed into the bus lane just 11 seconds before being struck by Davidson’s red Hyundai and was thrown into the air.

The court was told she died five days later from other health issues.

Davidson, 72, a retired beautician with an unblemished driving record, originally denied causing serious injury by dangerous driving, but has now admitted a reduced charge of driving without due care and attention.

Victim was ‘upset and confused’

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the victim had been crossing the road “slowly” and wasn’t using the nearby pedestrian crossing.

She said: “Ms Kane had been at the post office attempting to withdraw money and couldn’t do so. She appeared upset and confused.

“She was walking slowly and diagonally across the road without using the crossing.

“She was walking between cars on the carriageway and approached and staggered through hatched areas.

“She then continued into the bus lane that was in use at the time. She had been in the bus lane for 11 seconds when she was struck by the front of the accused’s vehicle.

“The accused had been driving within the speed limit. Ms Kane was thrown in the air and landed on the pavement.”

‘As if she had thrown herself into my car’

Davidson had told police at the time: “I was just driving when a face appeared. I heard a bang and it was almost as if she had thrown herself into my car.”

Ms Kane, who had a “complex medical history and a poorly functioning heart”, died five days later, but not as a result of the injuries sustained.

Defence agent Emma Toner said her client is full of “sorrow and remorse” and has suffered severe “anxiety and guilt” following the woman’s death.

Davidson had been visiting her sister, who she is a carer for, and had been shopping at the nearby Lidl.

After leaving the supermarket car park she found traffic was “bumper to bumper” so decided to turn left into the near lane, 40 metres shy of where it becomes a bus lane during certain hours.

“She was intending on moving into the offside lane but traffic was very congested at the time,” Miss Toner added. “She was concentrating on that.

“This incident has had a profound effect on Mrs Davidson. Her remorse and sorrow for what has occurred have manifested in many sleepless nights for her.

“She feels remorse and guilt and she does accept it was careless of her not to have seen Joan Kane.”

She asked that Davidson keep her license for both the sake of herself and those she cares for.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said the incident was a “tragic” one that had “catastrophic consequences”.

“I accept that the outcome of this was disproportionate to the quality of your driving,” she said.

“I don’t think the level of carelessness merits a disqualification.”

Davidson, of Scalpay Walk, had her license endorsed with six penalty points and was fined £620.