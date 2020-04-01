Driver who left several people injured in north-east crash was solely responsible, says report

A driver who left a number of people injured in a north-east crash was “solely responsible”, a report has found.

Several people, including two young children, were hurt in the incident on the A98 near Buckie on December 26.

One woman had to be airlifted to hospital.

The incident was referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) as standard procedure.

The probe found the 28-year-old driver was solely responsible for the crash.

Local Area Commander Chief Inspector Norman Stevenson said: “Above all, my thoughts are with all those who were injured on the night – it would have been a very traumatic experience for everyone involved, and one which could have been avoided was it not for the reckless and dangerous actions of the driver in question.

“He is currently serving a prison sentence and received a driving ban.

“Police Scotland’s priority is to protect the public and keep people safe. I acknowledge the officers appropriate response on the night.”