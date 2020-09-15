Driver taken to hospital following one-vehicle crash on north-east road

A driver has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash near Turriff.

The incident occurred on the B9025 Aberchirder to Turriff road, three miles west of the town, and was reported around 2.40pm.

Both police and the fire service attended the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “The one-vehicle collision was reported around 2.40pm.

“The driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for a check-up.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “The driver was out before our arrival, so all we did was make the scene safe.

“Two appliances attended the scene, from Aberchirder and Turriff.”