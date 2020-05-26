Driver taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Aberdeen

A driver has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeen this afternoon.

Police were called out to Westburn Drive at about 1.30pm following a collision between a car and a van.

Nobody was thought to be injured in the incident, although the driver of the car was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “About 1.33pm today officers attended the report of a two vehicle road traffic crash in Westburn Drive in Aberdeen.

“A van and a car were in collision.

“Nobody was injured, although the driver of the car was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be checked over.”