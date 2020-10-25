Driver taken to hospital after one-car crash on north-east road

A driver has been taken to hospital following a one-car crash near Tarves.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene, just to the east of Tolquhon Castle on the B999 Tarves to Aberdeen road, at about 2.10pm.

A silver Peugeot was involved and came to a stop in a field.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, although it is not known how serious their injuries are.

Two fire crews from Ellon and Oldmeldrum were dispatched, although the former was quickly stood down.

The remaining firefighters used small tools and a backboard to assist the occupant of the vehicle.

The road was blocked, but has now reopened.