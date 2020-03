A driver was taken to hospital today following a one-car crash in Aberdeen.

The incident happened at around 12.40pm on the B9077 near Ardoe House Hotel.

A police spokesman said: “At around 12.40pm we received report of a one-car crash on the B9077 near Ardoe House Hotel in Aberdeen, in which the car left the road.

“The driver was taken to hospital by ambulance.”

Police had no details of the injuries sustained.