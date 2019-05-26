Driver taken to hospital after crash on north-east road

A driver was taken to hospital after crash on a north-east road.

Police were called to the one-vehicle crash which happened at 6.25pm last night on the Kemnay to Inverurie road, near Kemnay Autobody.

The road was closed until the emergency services cleared the scene.

The driver was said to have minor injuries and was taken to hospital to get checked out.

Meanwhile, a car crashed on north-east roundabout this morning, causing one lane to close.

The incident which happened at the Broomhill roundabout at Kintore with police called to the scene at 10.20am.

Police Scotland confirmed there was no injuries to anyone involved.