Driver taken to hospital after crash on Aberdeen road

A driver was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision near a busy Aberdeen roundabout.

The incident occurred at 10.39am on Great Northern Road, near the Haudagain Roundabout.

A lane at the junction with Auchmill Road was closed while emergency services were on the scene, but has now reopened.

Police Scotland are advising drivers of a lane closure on Great Northern Road at its junction with Auchmill Road, in Aberdeen,causing a large build up of traffic, due to an ongoing road traffic incident. — NorthEastPolice (@NorthEPolice) May 4, 2019

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We got the call at 10.39am.

“It was a two-vehicle crash near to the Haudagain Roundabout.

“One of the drivers has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for precautionary checks.

“The lane has now reopened.”