Driver taken to hospital after crash on Aberdeen road

A driver was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision near a busy Aberdeen roundabout.
The incident occurred at 10.39am on Great Northern Road, near the Haudagain Roundabout.
A lane at the junction with Auchmill Road was closed while emergency services were on the scene, but has now reopened.
Police Scotland are advising drivers of a lane closure on Great Northern Road at its junction with Auchmill Road, in Aberdeen,causing a large build up of traffic, due to an ongoing road traffic incident.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We got the call at 10.39am.
“It was a two-vehicle crash near to the Haudagain Roundabout.
“One of the drivers has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for precautionary checks.
“The lane has now reopened.”
Police Scotland are advising drivers that the lane closure on Great Northern Road at its junction with Auchmill Road, in Aberdeen, is now open.
