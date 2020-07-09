Driver taken to hospital after crash on Aberdeen bypass

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A90.

Emergency services were called to the section between the Cleanhill roundabout and the Stonehaven junction.

The collision involved a van towing a car on a trailer, with police and fire crews at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesmans said: “Police received report of a one-vehicle road traffic crash on the A90 northbound between the Stonehaven junction and Cleanhill junction, involving a van towing a car on a trailer.

“The driver has been taken to hospital for treatment. Inquiries are ongoing.”

❗NEW⌚14.27#A90 @ARL_AWPR Reports of an RTC on N/B Stonehaven and Cleanhill Lane 2 is reportedly blocked#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/IUKT4tkVgp — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 9, 2020

According to transport Scotland one lane is blocked on the northbound carriageway.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed crews were called to the scene to make it safe.

He said: “We were called to the AWPR (A90) northbound at 2.08pm.

“We made the scene safe. Two occupants were already out of their vehicles and being assessed by the ambulance service.”

Two fire engines from Stonehaven, and two from Altens were sent to the scene.