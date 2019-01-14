Driver suspended after north-east school bus leaves road

The driver of a school bus that left the road leaving pupils with minor injuries has been suspended.

Turriff Academy youngsters suffered scratches and bruises in the incident on the B9170 Turriff to Cuminestown road last Tuesday.

A local doctor was one of the first people on the scene and treated the children and driver, who sustained only scratches and bruises.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeenshire Council said those involved would be offered support and a letter would be sent to parents outlining the next steps.

Stagecoach North Scotland has confirmed the driver behind the wheel has been “precautionary suspended” as part of their investigation.

A spokeswoman said: “Safety is our absolute priority and we are carrying out a full investigation into the circumstances of this incident.

“We assisted Police Scotland at the time of the incident to ensure all children were safe.”