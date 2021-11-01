Driver in critical condition after collision with van in Aberdeenshire

A car driver is in a critical condition in hospital following a collision with a van on a road in Aberdeenshire.

The B9002 between Insch and Kennethmont remains closed as police investigate the incident, which happened at 10.30am.

A white Mercedes-Benz van and a grey Honda Jazz were involved in the crash near Aardvark Clear Mine Ltd.

The driver of the Honda was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries, and their condition has been described as critical.

The van driver was taken to the same hospital as a precaution.

Police are now appealing for witnesses who may have witnessed the crash, or who might have dash cam footage from before or after the incident.

Anyone who is able to provide information is asked to contact police, quoting incident 1206 of 1 November.