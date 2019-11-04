Driver escapes injury after car overturns on north-east road

A driver escaped uninjured after their car overturned on a north-east road.

Police were called to the one-vehicle crash on the B993 between Inverurie and Kemnay shortly after noon yesterday.

One lane of the road was blocked with officers remaining at the scene until the black Vauxhall Corsa was safely removed from the route.

Nobody was injured.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the incident just after mid-day.

She said: “We were contacted at 12.05pm yesterday to a report of a road traffic accident on the B993 between Inverurie and Kemnay.

“One vehicle was involved and the vehicle was later uplifted but this was not by the police. There were no reports of any injuries.”

Meanwhile, motorists on the A96 at Blackburn faced two hours of delays following a one-vehicle crash.

Nobody was injured in the incident at 1.20pm on Saturday which involved a blue Volkswagen Golf.