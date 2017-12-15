Driver dies in North-east school bus crash horror

A man has died and several people – including children – were injured after a serious crash involving a school bus and a lorry today.

Emergency services were called to the incident, which also involved a car, on the B979 South Deeside Road at about 7.45am.

The bus driver, who was taking 13 children to Lathallan School in Johnshaven, died in the incident.

Police said the children on board the bus had suffered “bumps and bruises”.

The drivers of the car and HGV were not thought to be badly hurt.

Four ambulances, four special operations retrieval units and a paramedic response unit were sent to the scene.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said:​ “We despatched four ambulances, four special operations retrieval units and one paramedic response unit to the scene.

“Two patients were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent five appliances, including a heavy rescue unit, but left the scene shortly before 9am.

Firefighters did not need to free anyone.

The road was closed between Leggart Terrace and the B979 Netherley road, while Milltimber Brae was also closed for a period of time.

Police advised road users to avoid the area, with delays reported on North Deeside Road.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We, along with other emergency services, were in attendance at a serious road traffic collision on the South Deeside Road (B979), outside Aberdeen.

“The collision occurred at 7.45am today close to the Maryculter Bridge on the South Deeside Road and involved a lorry, a bus and a car. The bus was a private hire bus carrying school children to a private school in Aberdeenshire.

“There were 13 children on the bus and none of them have sustained any serious injuries. Police are liaising with the school to ensure the welfare of the pupils concerned.

“The drivers of the lorry and the car have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. They are not thought to have sustained life-threatening injuries.”

She added that South Deeside Road would remain closed while officers examine the scene.